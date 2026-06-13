Former WWE Diva Candice Michelle Compares OnlyFans To Posing For Playboy

Former WWE Diva and WWE Women's Champion, and current TNA producer, Candice Michelle, was a sensation back in the early 2000s. A former Diva Search contestant, after appearing on WWE TV for around two years, Michelle was asked to pose for Playboy. After WWE talent such as Sable and Chyna paved the way for her pictorial, Michelle became the April 2006 cover girl.

Michelle appeared on TMZ's "Inside the Ring" and spoke about the mainstream attention WWE got from Playboy. The magazine isn't as popular as it once was during the Attitude and Ruthless Aggression eras, and Michelle compared it to OnlyFans today. She said there are options for whatever a person feels good about.

"Playboy, for me, was a dream," she said. "I thought it meant really the 12 most beautiful women in the world graced this magazine. I really enjoyed that experience and it was a dream come true for me. I know a lot of women and wrestlers, they have their OnlyFans and things and they have their own boundaries. I think it's kind of doing what is best for them and kind of showing up the way they want to show up in their lives. At the end of the day, you've got to look yourself in the mirror and be like, 'Is this who I am?' I don't think there's a right or a wrong, I think it's just [a personal preference.]"

After an extended break from the professional wrestling world, Michelle signed on with TNA after a few appearances back in March. In addition to being a producer and agent, Michelle also works with the Knockouts Division.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Inside the Ring" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.