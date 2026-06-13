Former WWE Star Karrion Kross Comments On El Grande Americano Mask Vs. Mask Match

Prior to Mexico winning its first match in this year's FIFA World Cup Tournament, fans in Mexico, as well as around the world, were glued to their televisions screens on May 30, when the country's hero El Grande Americano put his pride and identity on the line against "The Original" El Grande Americano in a mask versus mask stipulation match. In the main event of night one of AAA's Noche de Los Grandes, the Monterrey crowd erupted in tears, laughter, and relief to see that El Grande Americano had emotionally and physically charged through "The Original" El Grande Americano (Chad Gable) and took home the big win for his people in Mexico. A man who prides his career around creating authentic moments, former WWE star Karrion Kross (now wrestling as Killer Kross), had nothing but positive things to say on that 2026 "Match of the Year" contender.

"That was amazing. I watched that entire match three times," the former two-time NXT Champion said to Ariel Helwani on his show. "Let me tell you something: these two guys, people are like, 'Oh, they've gotten so good.' They've always been that good. And if you know them, and have been on the road with them like I have, you know that they've always been that good. But it's about time and place and getting to that moment. You know, I'm very, very glad that they did. I feel like there's an opportunity for Chad Gable to get back into the conversations of being world champion."

When asked why he watched the match three times, Kross said it was because the matched delivered what he called a "menu" : it incorporated the technical aspects in the ring, to the "gaga" and drama, along with a Shakespearean top off that defines what professional wrestling is all about.

Speaking of main events, Kross will put his MLW World Heavyweight Championship on the line in a rematch against another former WWE talent and previous MLW champion, Matt Riddle, tonight, on "MLW Fusion" at 6:05 PM EST on YouTube.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "The Ariel Helwani Show" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.