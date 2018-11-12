Becky Lynch Busted Open During WWE RAW Invasion Angle To Close This Week's Show (Videos)

The closing segment of this week's WWE RAW from Kansas City saw a bloody SmackDown Women's Champion Becky Lynch lead the blue brand women's division in an invasion of the red brand.

The attack started with Becky applying the Disarm-Her to RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey in the locker room. The action then spilled to the ring as Team SmackDown members Asuka, Sonya Deville, Naomi and Charlotte Flair, who is believed to be the Team Captain for SmackDown. RAW was represented in the brawl by team members Nia Jax, Tamina Snuka, Ruby Riott and Mickie James. Natalya was not there. There were other non-Survivor Series team members involved in the segment as well, including Lana, The IIconics, Liv Morgan, Sarah Logan, Ember Moon and more.

The segment ended with Team SmackDown on top as Becky and her partners left through the crowd while Rousey looked on from the ring.

It's interesting to note that WWE did not try to hide Becky's bloody face as they usually do. You can see photos and videos from the segment below:

