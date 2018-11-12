Becky Lynch Busted Open During WWE RAW Invasion Angle To Close This Week's Show (Videos)

The closing segment of this week's WWE RAW from Kansas City saw a bloody SmackDown Women's Champion Becky Lynch lead the blue brand women's division in an invasion of the red brand.
The attack started with Becky applying the Disarm-Her to RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey in the locker room. The action then spilled to the ring as Team SmackDown members Asuka, Sonya Deville, Naomi and Charlotte Flair, who is believed to be the Team Captain for SmackDown. RAW was represented in the brawl by team members Nia Jax, Tamina Snuka, Ruby Riott and Mickie James. Natalya was not there. There were other non-Survivor Series team members involved in the segment as well, including Lana, The IIconics, Liv Morgan, Sarah Logan, Ember Moon and more.
The segment ended with Team SmackDown on top as Becky and her partners left through the crowd while Rousey looked on from the ring.
It's interesting to note that WWE did not try to hide Becky's bloody face as they usually do. You can see photos and videos from the segment below:
Friends become competitors as @SashaBanksWWE & @itsBayleyWWE battle for a spot on the #SurvivorSeries Team! #Raw pic.twitter.com/srSfzThgCm— WWE (@WWE) November 13, 2018
Captain @AlexaBliss_WWE had EVERYONE fooled...because @RubyRiottWWE is the fifth member of the #RAW Women's team at #SurvivorSeries?! pic.twitter.com/bLpOpC6HjO— WWE (@WWE) November 13, 2018
Wait a minute...— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) November 13, 2018
Why are @NiaJaxWWE @TaminaSnuka & @MickieJames attacking @SashaBanksWWE & @itsBayleyWWE?! #RAW #SurvivorSeries pic.twitter.com/AVcoqaH7iT
OH MY GOD! @BeckyLynchWWE has the #DisArmHer locked in on @RondaRousey in the backstage area! #RAW #SurvivorSeries pic.twitter.com/X2aJz3CgkY— WWE (@WWE) November 13, 2018
There is ALL-OUT CHAOS on #RAW as @BeckyLynchWWE has brought the women of #SDLive to Kansas City! #SurvivorSeries pic.twitter.com/k0pHZTAM66— WWE (@WWE) November 13, 2018
.@RondaRousey, meet THE MAN.#RAW #SurvivorSeries @BeckyLynchWWE pic.twitter.com/YLthc94pHX— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) November 13, 2018
#SDLive just came into #RAW and EMBARRASSED @RondaRousey and the Women's division. #SurvivorSeries pic.twitter.com/UPBDCBQtUr— WWE (@WWE) November 13, 2018
.@BeckyLynchWWE - 1??— WWE (@WWE) November 13, 2018
Rest of #RAW - 0?? pic.twitter.com/1NMQNpbaYC
WHAT IS HAPPENING?! @BeckyLynchWWE has led an all-out INVASION of the #SDLive Women's roster onto #Raw!! pic.twitter.com/ESQNZFGXtg— WWE (@WWE) November 13, 2018
Blood from a stone. I hope Becky beats Ronda this Sunday. Why even try to mess with this kind of momentum? #RAW #SurvivorSeries pic.twitter.com/SALIDAca4a— Nick Hausman (@WIncRebel) November 13, 2018
becky lynch, covered in blood after the run-in of the year pic.twitter.com/SBDa3X5KEE— a "Friend of Greep Grop" (@RyanXOfficial) November 13, 2018
becky cute with blood pic.twitter.com/trApJOOEd5— enlighten. (@marqusunderwear) November 13, 2018
DEAN AMBROSE AND BECKY LYNCH MADE RAW TONIGHT , FIRE AND BLOOD! THE 2 BEST HEELS IN WWE RIGHT NOW!#DeanAmbrose #Lunaticfringe #AmbroseAsylum #NoGoodDean #BeckyLynch #StraightFire #TheMan@DeanAmbroseNet @BeckyLynchWWE pic.twitter.com/95PqL9voRG— Chris Hardy, #HeelDeanAmbrose #Heelish (@BlissfulAsylum) November 13, 2018
@wai0937 @iamjohnpollock— Occam's Rancor (@coreypierceart) November 13, 2018
Please only refer to her as Wildfire Becky Lynch henceforth.
Baptized in Blood. pic.twitter.com/d733297qSQ
Heel Becky Lynch while leaking a decent amount of blood is the best Becky Lynch. WWE has struck gold with Heel Becky Lynch but everyone loves her lol. #RAW #SDLive #BeckyLynch pic.twitter.com/VkzwJ8tukl— Ryan Weinberger (@HandsZeus26) November 13, 2018