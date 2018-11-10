Becky Lynch Cracks Joke About Ronda Rousey "Defensive Skills," Survivor Series Moments, WWE Rankings

- Above, WWE posted a new Top 10 video about extreme Survivor Series moments, including Jeff Hardy missing a Swanton Bomb from the top of the cage and Kane sending Chris Jericho through an Elimination Chamber pod.

- WWE has also posted this weeks power rankings with WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar coming in at #1 for beating Braun Strowman for the vacant title at last week's WWE Crown Jewel. The Authors of Pain came in at #4 for winning the RAW Tag Team Championships in a handicap match against Seth Rollins on this week's Raw.

See Also Becky Lynch Brings Rousey Rousey's Husband Into Their War Of Words

- WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Becky Lynch and WWE Raw Women's Champion Ronda Rousey continue to argue over social media ahead of their match at next Sunday's Survivor Series. Ronda keeps posting fan made Survivor Series posters on social media to try to please Becky after she complained that Ronda was ahead of her in WWE's graphic for the match.

Hey Champ I found a poster where you were given front billing?????? Look I know you 'on't approve of me being above you OR in front of you in any poster... but does that mean The Man only… https://t.co/s5NrPJXC5V — Ronda Rousey (@RondaRousey) November 10, 2018

As noted, Lynch then decided to Bring in Ronda's husband, former UFC fighter Travis Browne into the mix, which drew a response from him. Lynch then implied that Ronda and Travis have lost there edge in "defensive skills" by replying to her. Those skills will be put to the test when Rousey and Lynch face off at Survivor Series on November 18.

Hey @travisbrowneMMA come get your wife, she's drunk. — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) November 8, 2018