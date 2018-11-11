Becky Lynch Explains Why Ronda Rousey Should Be Scared Of Her

In the video above, the SmackDown Women's Champion Becky Lynch sat down for an in-character interview with Gorilla Position.

During the interview, Lynch was asked about why she thought this was the time she has been given the ball and been allowed to run with it, and that why did it take so long because she always had the look and ability. She explained that people didn't know about all the angst that she was holding in.

"I don't think they knew I had all this angst and all those feelings inside me that have been coming out and it's all just being frustrated, but that's real and that resonates with people and people can relate to that," Lynch said. "People feel that all the time and I think that's why it's working because it's real."

When asked about her feud with Charlotte and the longevity of it, the SmackDown Women's Champion talked about how WWE does move fast and that it's hard to develop storylines to keep up with all of the pay-per-views.

"Yeah, I think sometimes there's just so much, you know what I mean? We had Super Show-Down and we had Hell in a Cell, and we had Evolution, and we had all these things and we're going into Survior Series and sometimes it's hard to develop storylines to go into all those pay-per-views at once," Lynch responded. "So, sometimes they get a shorter build-up and luckily myself and Charlotte was able to get such a long feud. I think that was because it wasn't one week, or one month, or one year in the making, it was years in a making."

Becky Lynch didn't hold back on her words about Ronda Rousey either and how Rousey is "afraid" to lose. The SmackDown Women's Champion will be going against Ronda Rousey at Survivor Series next Sunday.

"[Ronda Rousey] is based on being strong, dominating people, and running through them and that's not how I was built," Lynch said. "I'm not scared of losing and I have been taking a beating my entire life and I came back from them time, after time again, and that's why Ronda has to be scared."

You can see Becky Lynch's full comments in the video above.

