Becky Lynch Gets Pyro With Entrance (Video), Carmella Raps On WWE MMC, WWE Shop

- Above, WWE posted a recap video of Mixed Match Challenge featuring Country Dominance (Bobby Lashley and Mickie James) against B'N'B (Finn Balor and Bayley) where Finn Balor chased Lio Rush around the ring. During Fabulous Truth (R-Truth and Carmella) vs. Day One Glow (Jimmy Uso and Naomi) a rap battle went down with all four participants.

- At last night's WWE live event in Brighton, England, WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Becky Lynch's entrance included pyro as seen in the video below. WWE has moved away from pyro since the middle of last year and rarely uses it at all these days. Lynch will face WWE Raw Women's Champion Ronda Rousey at Survivor Series on November 18.