Becky Lynch Has Great Response To Not Being Ranked In Top 10 Of PWI "Women's 100" List

By Raj Giri | November 02, 2018

As noted, Ronda Rousey topped this year's Pro Wrestling Illustrated "Women's 100" list. Alexa Bliss, Charlotte Flair, Io Shirai, Asuka, Shayna Baszler, Carmella, Nia Jax, Mayu Iwatani and Kairi Sane rounded out the top 10.

The evaluation period for the list was October 1, 2017 through September 30, 2018. Becky Lynch, who won the SmackDown Women's Championship from Charlotte Flair at Hell In A Cell just weeks before the end of the evaluation period, was ranked #11. Becky responded to not being ranked in the top 10, tweeting, "The only way I should be an '11' is if the question is: scale of 1 - 10 how hot is Becky Lynch right now?"

Becky will face Rousey in a non-title Champion vs. Champion match at WWE Survivor Series on November 18th at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California.

You can check out Becky's tweet below:



