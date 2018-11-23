Becky Lynch - Johnny Cash Mashup, AJ Styles And Xavier Woods Go Retro Game Hunting, Styles Signing

- Above and below are parts one and two of WWE Champion AJ Styles and Xavier Woods hunting for retro games in San Antonio, Texas. One of the items Styles purchased is a Blockbuster rental case that was used for the Nintendo Virtual Boy.

- Speaking of Styles, he will be at the Houston Autorama in the George R. Brown Convention Center in Houston, Texas, from 5-7pm later today. Tickets are required for admission, one person per autograph. Autographs are first-come, first-served. Admission into the event does not guarantee an autograph. No posed photo opportunities are allowed. Please visit here for more information.

- Since WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Becky Lynch has been calling herself "The Man" some fans have been noting Johnny Cash's "The Man Comes Around" as a suitable entrance theme for her. Paul O'Brien went ahead and mashed up the song with numerous clips of Lynch, which you can see below. Lynch retweeted and responded positively to the video.