Becky Lynch Comments On LGBT Superstars In Wrestling

"I am the man" has become Becky Lynch's catchphrase as she's vaulted to the top of not only the women's division, but all of WWE.

Lynch says the saying comes from "to be the man, you've got to beat the man," made famous by Ric Flair. However, Lynch notes that no one ever says "to be the woman, you've got to beat the woman."

In Lynch's eyes, gender in that regard shouldn't matter, nor should race or sexuality. Everyone is equal and her saying "I am the man" is simply Lynch saying she's the best, period.

"The man isn't about gender," Lynch told Pink News before she was injured at Raw last week. "It's a state of mind. It's about being at the top…

"It's walking into the male locker room [saying], 'Sorry lads, none of you are cutting the mustard. I'm the man now. I'm taking over this ship.' I'm the most victorious of all Superstars on both Raw and SmackDown of 2018. I've won the most matches; therefore, I am the man of not just the women's locker room, but the men's locker room. I am the man."

Lynch also talked about the LGBT community finally getting its just due within WWE after decades of offensive gimmicks and stereotypes.

"It doesn't matter your gender, your race, your sexuality, whatever it is… we're all equal. I think that's what I want to get over more than anything," said Lynch. "We are all 100 percent equal, and it's what you do with that that counts."

When Sonya Deville joined the main roster in 2017, she became the first openly gay women's Superstar in WWE and was welcomed with open arms. Lynch hopes that any openly gay wrestler wouldn't be treated any differently and would feel comfortable coming out.

"It's our humanity… and our sexuality is so tied in with that. It shouldn't ever be a thing that anyone's ever scared to [come out]," says Lynch. "There should be no bias. There's no reason that there should be. Why does it make a difference? You're a person. You have a skill or ability to be whatever you are… just go do your job."

Source: Pink News