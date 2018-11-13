Rumor On WWE Pulling Becky Lynch Vs. Ronda Rousey From WWE Survivor Series Due To Injury

WrestleVotes and Fightful.com are reporting that SmackDown Women's Champion Becky Lynch vs. RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey has been pulled from Sunday's WWE Survivor Series pay-per-view due to Becky being injured.

The Fightful report states that Becky suffered a broken nose and a concussion during the invasion angle that closed last night's RAW. Becky was checked by doctors after the show and did not immediately travel to St. Louis with the rest of the blue brand crew for tonight's show. The injury may have happened when Nia Jax hit Becky with a stiff shot during the brawl, busting her open. There is said to be some minor heat on Jax for the injury.

This should be taken as a rumor for now. We have reached out to WWE for a statement and will keep you updated as soon as more information is available.