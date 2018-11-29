Becky Lynch On Hugging Charlotte Flair, Rips Charlotte By Using Classic Scene From "The Simpsons"

Ever since a major character change, Becky Lynch has been unstoppable. That is especially true on social media. Using Twitter, Becky has called out many of the women on the WWE roster, and sometimes the men. She is currently using it to build up a feud between her and Ronda Rousey.

Becky had chosen Charlotte Flair to be her replacement to face Rousey at The Survivor Series. After choosing Charlotte, Becky hugged her, which was met with some criticism. Becky updated her Twitter description and referenced the hug.

"I hug people I don't like when I'm concussed," Becky's Twitter description reads. "Recently broke myself out of doctor jail. Am the best."

Becky also took to Instagram to talk more shots at Charlotte. There have been a lot of accusations by fans that Charlotte's recent heel turn at Survivor Series is just a copy of what Becky is doing.

Becky seems to point this out in her story on Instagram. She uses the classic Simpsons scene above to illustrate her point. While there is a limited amount of time to view her story, you can check out her reenactment below.

After recovering from a broken face and a concussion at the hands of Nia Jax, Becky is currently scheduled to defend her SmackDown Women's Title against Charlotte and Asuka in a TLC match at the TLC PPV. The event takes place on December 16 at the SAP Center in San Jose, California.