Becky Lynch On Who She'd Like As A Tag Team Partner, Wanting To Headline A Show With Sasha Banks

Becky Lynch is currently on the run of her career as the current SmackDown Women's Champion. Fans are supporting her more than ever, making her the de facto face of WWE. One of the top females on the roster, there is plenty of talent for her to butt heads with.

There is one that she would prefer to tag with. With rumors of Women's Tag Titles coming to WWE and several wrestlers already paired up, Becky would want to compliment herself by choosing the best. In an interview with Sky Sports, Becky talked about who her ideal ally would be, if only for a brief moment.

"I think Asuka is a killer, right? So I'd like to partner up with a killer," Becky stated. "I'd absolutely like to face her in the ring as well. She's a killer, I'll kill her."

Besides Asuka, there are plenty of dream matches for Becky at the moment. She's already penciled in to face Ronda Rousey sometime down the line. That may be a main event match at WrestleMania. If she would have her way, Becky would also like to face another opponent in the main event of any show. This opponent she is all too familiar with, coming from their days in NXT.

"Sasha Banks is one of my favorite people to be in the ring with," Becky continued. "She's fantastic, a wonderful athlete. It would be a great match. One of my favorite matches, and my coming out match, was myself against her at NXT TakeOver: Unstoppable. She won that match, and times have changed, so I would like to prove to her who the man is."

Becky is currently healing up from a broken face and a concussion suffered by Nia Jax a few weeks ago on Raw.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit Sky Sports with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.

