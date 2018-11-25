Becky Lynch Teases Call To Conor McGregor, Responds To Seth Rollins And WWE's "The Men" IG Photo

Earlier this week, WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Becky Lynch responded to a Forbes article that noted she was "channeling her inner Conor McGregor" to which Lynch responded they are "bonded as Irish brother and sister, but if I ever got within two miles of him I'd break that bond, and his arm, in three short seconds. I'd be too [tempted]; he'd completely understand too."

McGregor let Lynch know to call him if she ever needed backup, which Lynch noted, "New York is nice in the spring," which is right where WrestleMania 35 will be in April. WWE then wrote up an article on their conversation, which garnered Lynch to reply, "I heard Conor gets to NY quick if a call is made." Implying if she made a call, she could potentially get the UFC Superstar to WrestleMania.

WWE and McGregor have tiptoed around each other for the last couple years, but an appearance has yet to take place on WWE TV.

The Man channels no one. @TheNotoriousMMA & me are bonded as Irish brother & sister. But if I ever got within 2 miles of him I'd break that bond, and his arm, in three short seconds. ?? I'd be too tempting; he'd completely understand too. Proper12 after.

https://t.co/GNAytrkJ7n — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) November 22, 2018

Call me when you need Proper back up. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) November 22, 2018

Cheers, Conor. I'm carrying two divisions at the moment, but you know exactly how that is. I hear New York is nice in the spring, though. ???? https://t.co/51VSVCCG28 — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) November 22, 2018

I heard Conor gets to NY quick if a call is made https://t.co/ys6N8u8ALW — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) November 24, 2018

Earlier today, WWE Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins referred to himself as "the man, the champ," after defeating Dean Ambrose (in his hometown of Cincinnati, OH) in a Steel Cage Match at WWE Starrcade. Lynch commented that she currently has a "concussion and a broken face, what's everyone else's excuse?"

Away game? Hostile environment? No Brock? No Bryan? No Ronda? No Becky? ....no problem. THE Man, THE Champ. The hardest working MFer in this business just wrecked Cincinnati. #ALLHEART #Starrcade — Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) November 25, 2018

I have a concussion and a broken face, what's everyone else's excuse? https://t.co/qYwEQ4YRBs — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) November 25, 2018

See Also Becky Lynch Comments On LGBT Superstars In Wrestling

Also earlier today, WWE made an Instagram post about "The best men in WWE history," plugging in Becky Lynch next to "Macho Man" Randy Savage, Boogeyman, and others. The SmackDown Women's Champion wasn't interested in being included on that particular list.

Lynch spoke with Pink News earlier this month and noted "the man" is not about gender, it's a "state of mind."

"The man isn't about gender," Lynch said. "It's a state of mind. It's about being at the top. It's walking into the male locker room [saying], 'Sorry lads, none of you are cutting the mustard. I'm the man now. I'm taking over this ship.' I'm the most victorious of all Superstars on both Raw and SmackDown of 2018. I've won the most matches; therefore, I am the man of not just the women's locker room, but the men's locker room. I am the man."