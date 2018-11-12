Wrestling Inc.

Becky Lynch Punches The Miz In "The Marine 6" (Video), Stars React To Stan Lee's Passing, Nia Jax

By Raj Giri | November 12, 2018

- In the video above is an exclusive clip from THE MARINE 6: CLOSE QUARTERS, which features The Miz reprising his role as Jack Carter, joined by fellow WWE Superstars Shawn Michaels and Becky Lynch. The movie will be out on digital, Blu-ray and DVD this Tuesday from Sony Pictures Home Entertainment. Jake Carter and another former Marine, Luke Trapper (Michaels), join forces to rescue a kidnapped girl from a gang of international criminals. Lynch gets physical in the clip, punching The Miz in the gut and stabbing some poor sap who entered the room at the wrong time.

- Nia Jax will be appearing at Adventureland Store in Blackwood, N.J. this Friday from 5-7 p.m. Tickets are required for autograph and photo opportunities. You can get more information or purchase tickets here.

- Marvel Comics icon Stan Lee passed away at the age of 95. Lee was responsible for some of the most iconic comic book characters in history, including Spider-Man, Black Panther, The X-Men, Iron Man and countless others. Several wrestling stars have taken to Twitter to comment on Lee's passing, you can see some of the reactions below:





RIP Stan Lee ?? #ripstanlee #icon

