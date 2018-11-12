Becky Lynch Punches The Miz In "The Marine 6" (Video), Stars React To Stan Lee's Passing, Nia Jax

- In the video above is an exclusive clip from THE MARINE 6: CLOSE QUARTERS, which features The Miz reprising his role as Jack Carter, joined by fellow WWE Superstars Shawn Michaels and Becky Lynch. The movie will be out on digital, Blu-ray and DVD this Tuesday from Sony Pictures Home Entertainment. Jake Carter and another former Marine, Luke Trapper (Michaels), join forces to rescue a kidnapped girl from a gang of international criminals. Lynch gets physical in the clip, punching The Miz in the gut and stabbing some poor sap who entered the room at the wrong time.

- Nia Jax will be appearing at Adventureland Store in Blackwood, N.J. this Friday from 5-7 p.m. Tickets are required for autograph and photo opportunities. You can get more information or purchase tickets here.

- Marvel Comics icon Stan Lee passed away at the age of 95. Lee was responsible for some of the most iconic comic book characters in history, including Spider-Man, Black Panther, The X-Men, Iron Man and countless others. Several wrestling stars have taken to Twitter to comment on Lee's passing, you can see some of the reactions below:

Just heard about Stan Lee passing away. Sad to hear the news but extremely happy to have had the opportunity to enjoy his work. He brought smiles, entertainment, and hope to so many hearts and minds. His characters play a huge role in who I am today. Thank you for inspiring me. — Austin Creed aka Death Reheated (@XavierWoodsPhD) November 12, 2018

One of the greatest humans in all of our existence. The legend will forever live on. RIP https://t.co/WZlMYSF3b6 — Kenny Omega (@KennyOmegamanX) November 12, 2018