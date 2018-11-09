Becky Lynch Taunts Ronda Rousey (Video), The Ascension Wants Survivor Series Spot, WWE Ride Along

- Above is video of SmackDown Women's Champion Becky Lynch sending a message to RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey about being a true champion. The video was recorded at the live event in Nottingham, England this week.

- WWE has confirmed that the 30-minute season finale of WWE Ride Along will air after Monday's RAW. Christian and WWE Hall of Famer Edge will be in one car while The Riott Squad rides in the other. Below is the synopsis:

"Edge and Christian are back and on the road again, while The Riott Squad face their greatest fears to date with Liv Morgan behind the wheel!"

- There's no word yet on the 5 RAW tag teams for the 5-on-5 Tag Team Traditional Elimination match at WWE Survivor Series but below is new video of The Ascension making it known they want in. As noted, The Usos will be the Team Captain for SmackDown and The New Day will join them. The 20-man match should be finalized on this week's go-home episodes.