Becky Lynch Wants Better WWE Survivor Series Billing, Dean Ambrose - Crown Jewel, AJ Styles Speaks

- Above is video of WWE Champion AJ Styles talking to Byron Saxton after retaining his title over Samoa Joe at WWE Crown Jewel on Sunday. The video was recorded before WWE announces Styles vs. WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar in the non-title match for Survivor Series.

"Well I wouldn't say I'm feeling good," Styles said. "I'm proud of myself, if that's what you mean, but feeling good is not one of those things when you get in the ring with Daniel Bryan and Samoa Joe in a range of three days. But I'm a champion, a fighting champion. This is what we do, we take on any competitor that wants to get in the ring with us. That's what we do, that's the way it should be. Maybe we'll find out who the Universal Champion is going to be because I want a piece of him at Survivor Series."

- RAW Tag Team Champion Dean Ambrose was backstage for Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia but not used. There's no word yet on if they had plans for him but there had been speculation on Ambrose attacking former partner and WWE Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins during the World Cup tournament at some point.

See Also Current WWE Survivor Series Card

- SmackDown Women's Champion Becky Lynch took to Twitter today to complain on how she's billed on the Survivor Series graphics for her non-title match with RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey, as seen below. Becky previously complained about her spot on the WWE Super Show-Down poster.