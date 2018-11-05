Beretta Says He’s Better Prepared Than Cody Rhodes For Their Match (Video)

At Global Wars: Toronto, Cody will defend the IWGP United States Championship against Beretta. Cody won the title by defeating Juice Robinson, and after Beretta challenged Cody for the title, the current champion took to Twitter to ask his fans if Beretta was worthy enough to face him for the championship, which irked Beretta.

Beretta has since called out Cody multiple times, and after the Power Struggle event two days ago, Beretta once again called out Cody Rhodes, and claimed that Cody was taking him lightly.

"Cody… Toronto", Beretta reminded Rhodes. "Cody, you've been on a boat having a vacation and making stupid little spooky movies with your friends. I've been here for almost two months straight, wrestling every night. You're making spooky movies, and I'm wrestling every night. So I'd argue that I'm more prepared than you are. And also that you decided to have this match via Twitter poll makes me think you're taking me lightly.

"That's fine. People have been doing that for a while. Toronto, I'll prove something I've known since the first time I saw you team with Bob Holly in 2007 or something. I'm better than you. I just beat Fale too and he's eight feet tall, I just pinned him. See you in Toronto."

Beretta and Cody will face each other on November 11th, at Global Wars: Toronto.