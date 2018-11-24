Best Of NXT TakeOver DVD Coming Out, Correction On Neville Q&A, WWE Mixed Match Challenge Highlights

- Above are highlights from this week's Mixed Match Challenge featuring Jinder Mahal & Alicia Fox vs. Bobby Roode & Natalya, along with Rusev & Lana vs. R-Truth & Carmella. The 8-team playoffs begin next week:

* Ember Moon and her mystery partner (Braun Strowman is out due to injury. We'll find out next week who replaces him) vs. Jinder Mahal & Alicia Fox

* Finn Balor & Bayley vs. Bobby Lashley & Mickie James

* Charlotte & Jeff Hardy vs. R-Truth & Carmella

* The Miz & Asuka vs. Jimmy Uso & Naomi

- WWE was initially scheduled to release a Best of NXT 2018 DVD, but that has now been replaced with Best of NXT TakeOver 2018, according to WrestlingDVDNetwork.com. WWE's target release date is March 2019 and will focus on just TakeOver events, as opposed to last year's Best of NXT 2017, which included matches from the weekly show.

- A correction on the PAC (fka WWE's Neville) Instagram Q&A, earlier today PAC tweeted out he doesn't have an Instagram, so the information provided in that Q&A was not accurate. Earlier this week, he took on Mike Bailey at RPW: UK - 2018 Live at the Guildhall.