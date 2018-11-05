Big Matches Announced For NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 13

Last night, NJPW held a Wrestle Kingdom 13 press conference featuring IWGP Jr. Heavyweight KUSHIDA, Taiji Ishimori, Jay White, Kazuchika Okada, and Tetsuya Naito. More matches were announced for NJPW's biggest show of the year on January 4 in the Tokyo Dome.

Despite IWGP Intercontinental Champion Chris Jericho saying he would never face Tetsuya Naito again, that's exactly what he'll do in January. Jericho retained the title at last weekend's NJPW Power Struggle against EVIL and will now face the leader of Los Ingobernables de Japon.

Although Kazuchika Okada won't be in this year's main event (something he's done since Wrestle Kingdom 9), his very personal storyline against former CHAOS member, Jay White, will continue at the Tokyo Dome.

Below is what the rest of the card currently looks like:

* Kenny Omega (c) vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi (IWGP Heavyweight Championship)

* Chris Jericho (c) vs. Tetsuya Naito (IWGP Intercontinental Championship)

* KUSHIDA (c) vs. Taiji Ishimori (IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Championship)

* Yoshinobu Kanemaru and El Desperado (c) vs. Roppongi 3K (IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Tag Team Championship)

* Kazuchika Okada vs. Jay White

Last year's Wrestle Kingdom main event featured Kazuchika Okada retaining the IWGP Heavyweight Championship against Tetsuya Naito. The big event will air live on NJPW World on January 4 at 3am ET / 12 am PT.