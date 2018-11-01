Brandi Rhodes Talks About Her Injury And In-Ring Return (Video)

Earlier this year, Brandi Rhodes injured her collarbone while wrestling in Japan, and underwent surgery to repair two fractures. Brandi reportedly competed in two matches with a broken clavicle, and has since returned to active competition.

Brandi recently sat down with Ring of Honor to talk about her injury, and returning to in-ring competition after the surgery.

"About three months ago, I suffered the biggest injury I've ever had in my entire life", Brandi revealed. "I have been an athlete for much of my life starting at the age of 4. I've never broken a bone, I've never even sprained anything, so to be overseas and have my clavicle broken in two places was a bang-up job done by me.

"I was not fully aware that it was broken at the time, but I did know that I heard a snap when it happened. I couldn't move it at all. I had to ask for help to shower and to pack my bags, but I still wanted to finish what I started, so I got in the ring with one arm, and did what I could, and that kind of was that."

Brandi noted that she was thrilled when she was told that she would be having surgery.

"I've never been happier in my life to be told I was having surgery. I felt about 30 percent better at the completion of my surgery, and then that became the journey back to whatever this was, what I was supposed to do. Was this a bad omen… was this someone telling me that maybe I shouldn't be doing this? Or was this me needing to prove that I'm strong enough to still do this? I went with answer B.

"My clavicle right now is held together by a large piece of titanium, I have nine screws in there, and we do X-Rays every month and tons and tons of new bone growth is there. I actually don't have the same range of motion that I used to have because this plate in my arm does restrict me, but I've been cleared to wrestle again."