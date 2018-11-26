Braun Strowman's MMC Replacement Revealed, New Role For Alexa Bliss (Video), Six-Man On Main Event

- Tonight's WWE RAW saw General Manager-Elect Baron Corbin put Alexa Bliss in charge of the red brand women's division. Bliss has reportedly been out of action with concussion issues and it looks like this is WWE's way of keeping her on TV. Above is video of tonight's RAW segment with Corbin and Bliss.

- WWE taped the following matches tonight in Milwaukee for this week's Main Event episode:

* Titus O'Neil vs. Mojo Rawley

* Zack Ryder and The B Team vs. Tyler Breeze and The Ascension

- Curt Hawkins will be teaming with Ember Moon in WWE's Mixed Match Challenge. Hawkins is replacing Braun Strowman, who was pulled from the competition due to his elbow injury. Hawkins appeared with Moon on tonight's RAW as she defeated Alicia Fox. Hawkins and Moon will face Fox and Jinder Mahal on tomorrow's MMC episode as the MMC Playoffs kick off. You can see Hawkins and Moon below: