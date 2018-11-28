Braun Strowman Post-Surgery Photo & Comments, Becky Lynch Says WWE Doesn't Want Her To Be Champion

- As noted, SmackDown Women's Champion Becky Lynch will defend her title in a TLC Triple Threat against Asuka and Charlotte Flair at the December 16 WWE TLC pay-per-view. Above is post-SmackDown video of Kayla Braxton talking to Becky after Asuka won the Battle Royal to be added to the match at TLC.

"Asuka earned her way into the Triple Threat match. Asuka earned her way in. She won a Battle Royal, she earned it," Becky said. "Isn't that a little bit different from Charlotte Flair? Charlotte Flair just got handed an opportunity tonight. Again, what a surprise! 'Oh, is that an opportunity? Oh, let me take that opportunity. Oh, opportunity! Oh yes, I'll take that. Sure, sure, thank you kindly. Opportunity? Oh look, there's a C on there for Charlotte!'

Charlotte's taking the friggin' opportunities left, right and center. Of course. Of course the chips are stacked against me one more time because they don't want me to be the champ. They want Charlotte Flair to be the champ. That's why they give her opportunity after opportunity after opportunity. Right, so how am I getting ready? Well, I stay ready, Kayla, because this is the thing - they never wanted me to be the top dog, they never wanted me to be The Man, but I am The Man, and everybody out here knows it, and everybody's going to stay knowing it when I beat Asuka and Charlotte Flair at TLC."

- As noted, WWE confirmed that Braun Strowman underwent successful elbow surgery at Andrews Sports Medicine in Birmingham, AL on Tuesday. They did not provide any additional details. Strowman's TLC match with Baron Corbin is still up in the air but he's expected to be cleared in time for a match with WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar at the Royal Rumble pay-per-view in late January.

Strowman took to Twitter on Tuesday night and tweeted the following post-surgery photo. The Monster Among Men wrote, "The countdown to my return and your end starts now. #TickTock"