Braun Strowman Surgery Update, Jeff Hardy's Issues Used In New Feud (Video), The Usos - Roman Reigns

- It looks like Jeff Hardy's new feud will be with Samoa Joe. As seen above, Joe interrupted the 20th anniversary celebration for Hardy on tonight's WWE SmackDown from Minneapolis. The segment featured the entire roster on the stage and a video package on Hardy's career. Hardy made it clear that this was not a retirement speech. Joe's promo included shots at Hardy for some of the personal troubles he's dealt with over the years, such as his substance abuse issues.

- WWE has announced that Braun Strowman underwent successful elbow surgery at Andrews Sports Medicine in Birmingham, AL earlier today. They did not provide any additional details. Strowman vs. Baron Corbin is still on the WWE TLC card for December 16 but it's believed that Strowman will not be cleared in time for that match. He's still expected to challenge WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar at the Royal Rumble pay-per-view on January 27.

- The Usos continue to pay tribute to Roman Reigns during their matches. As noted, tonight's SmackDown saw the brothers pick up a non-title win over SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Bar. Below is a GIF of Jey Uso paying homage to his cousin: