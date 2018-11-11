Brian Cage Talks Wanting To Face AJ Styles, Reveals Other Dream Matches

X Division Champion Brian Cage did an interview with The Mirror and discussed his future goals in IMPACT and how he wants his X Division reign to be remembered. You can read highlights from the interview here:
Is there a particular former champion who is at the top of that dream match list?
"My all time dream match has always been AJ Styles. That might be a little hard to come to fruition right now though. Chris Sabin and the Amazing Red are the more desirable ones. Chris Sabin holds the record for most reigns as X Division Champion, I feel like that match may be a possibility."
You are currently climbing the ranks in terms of number of days as X Division Champion, sitting at number 21. How do you want your reign as champion to be remembered?
"Everyone wants to be known as the best, but I am still pretty new to the division and that is some heavy shoes to fill. At the very least, I want to be remembered as the most unique or one of a kind X Division Champion, who isn't comparable to anyone else."
What are your future goals in IMPACT?
"My initial goal was to try and steal the show and show them that I should have been here a long time ago. I got a good buzz and knew I would be working with Bobby Lashley early on. After that I thought that I would be moving in to the world title picture. I then got asked to take part in a six-way match in the X Division and it was a surprise to me, but I was stoked for it. It's a style I can do and I do it unexpectedly given my size and that gets me over and makes me stand out. Hopefully after Sami I would love to work Pentagon and also Willie Mack. I would like for them to bring back some past champions and with guys like Chris Sabin and the Amazing Red, I think there is a plethora of people I could do some magic with."
Cage also discussed going up against Sami Callihan. You can check out the full interview by clicking here.