Brian Cage Talks Wanting To Face AJ Styles, Reveals Other Dream Matches

X Division Champion Brian Cage did an interview with The Mirror and discussed his future goals in IMPACT and how he wants his X Division reign to be remembered. You can read highlights from the interview here:

Is there a particular former champion who is at the top of that dream match list?

"My all time dream match has always been AJ Styles. That might be a little hard to come to fruition right now though. Chris Sabin and the Amazing Red are the more desirable ones. Chris Sabin holds the record for most reigns as X Division Champion, I feel like that match may be a possibility."

You are currently climbing the ranks in terms of number of days as X Division Champion, sitting at number 21. How do you want your reign as champion to be remembered?

"Everyone wants to be known as the best, but I am still pretty new to the division and that is some heavy shoes to fill. At the very least, I want to be remembered as the most unique or one of a kind X Division Champion, who isn't comparable to anyone else."

See Also Impact Officials Reportedly Looking For New TV Home

What are your future goals in IMPACT?

"My initial goal was to try and steal the show and show them that I should have been here a long time ago. I got a good buzz and knew I would be working with Bobby Lashley early on. After that I thought that I would be moving in to the world title picture. I then got asked to take part in a six-way match in the X Division and it was a surprise to me, but I was stoked for it. It's a style I can do and I do it unexpectedly given my size and that gets me over and makes me stand out. Hopefully after Sami I would love to work Pentagon and also Willie Mack. I would like for them to bring back some past champions and with guys like Chris Sabin and the Amazing Red, I think there is a plethora of people I could do some magic with."

Cage also discussed going up against Sami Callihan. You can check out the full interview by clicking here.