Brian Pillman Jr. Hints At A Run With NJPW

MLW superstar Brian Pillman Jr. joined Wrestling Inc. managing editor Nick Hausman as a guest on a recent episode of The WINCLY podcast. During the interview, Pillman discussed his desire to travel and perform in Japan.

Pillman is gaining attention as one of the fastest-rising superstars on the independent scene, living up to the name of his lat father. He is a member of The New Hart Foundation and recently faced Tommy Dreamer at an MLW event. Pillman revealed that he has been in talks with a Japanese promotion, but he was coy about confirming where or not the company is New Japan Pro Wrestling.

"I'm not gonna say who it was, I'm not gonna say New Japan... But New Japan is a possibility, I didn't say it, that's how that goes," Pillman said. "Just people talking, emails, stuff like that, nothing crazy, no dates are set in stone."

Even though he didn't outright say he will be working in NJPW, Pillman basically said there is not other company he would work for in Japan. He said his goal is to work for the country's top promotion, and he expects to do so soon.

"But yeah, I'd like to go to Japan. I'd like to do it with the biggest company there, I don't want to go over there and not be taken care of to the fullest extent," he said. "So I think we're gonna be over there in some capacity soon."

