Brock Lesnar Vs. Daniel Cormier UFC Fight Not Happening?

It looks like the UFC fight between WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar and UFC Heavyweight Champion Daniel Cormier might not happen.

The fight was expected for early 2019 but UFC President Dana White told TMZ that he's not sure if the fight will happen.

White wants Cormier to fight Jon Jones, although Cormier's camp wants him to retire.

"I'd obviously like to see Jones and Cormier fight again at heavyweight," White said. "Cormier's team wants him to retire now. They want him to retire right now. I hope we can get 3 more fights out of him."

Cormier has noted in media interviews that he wants to retire on his 40th birthday, which would be March 20.

It will be interesting to see if Cormier ends up with WWE if he retires from MMA. Cormier had a WWE commentary tryout planned recently, but he had to postpone it when his UFC 230 fight was booked.

"[WWE] called me. They reached out to my assistant. It was WWE, not Fox. They called me about going to Orlando, Florida," Cormier told Busted Open Radio earlier this month. "I had a tentative date, but then I couldn't make that date. Afterward, they asked me to go back but they were on tour or something for a month, and I was like, I want to do it with the entire commentary team. I don't want to do it with one guy here and one guy there because I wanted to see who I can mesh with, and they were like, okay let's schedule it in November.

"But then I took this [UFC 230] fight and then it got pushed back again. We will revisit this. I am going to Orlando to the Performance Center to do my gig to see how it works out. I am very passionate about pro wrestling. I have watched it my whole life. You can YouTube my reaction to when Seth Rollins won the World Championship at WrestleMania 31. I am very passionate. It is what I like to do. Since I was a kid I liked watching wrestling and is a dream to be able to do something with them in the future."