Bruce Prichard Says Jim Carrey Turning Down WWE Appearance May Have Affected 'Man On The Moon' Movie

WWE Hall of Famer Jerry "The King" Lawler appeared in the 1999 film Man on the Moon, which starred Jim Carrey. On a recent episode of his Something to Wrestle podcast, former WWE producer Bruce Prichard revealed that Carrey was in talks to appear on Monday Night RAW to promote the film.

Prichard said Carrey declined the invitation because he wasn't much of a wrestling fan. Prichard said it was a missed opportunity because Lawler's appearance in the film gave them the chance to capitalize on the WWE audience.

Man on the Moon was critically and commercially unsuccessful, receiving mixed reviews. Prichard believes it was partly due to Carrey not teaming with WWE to promote the film.

See Also Bruce Prichard Recalls WWE Creative Meetings Poolside With Vince McMahon

"I believe that the movie would have done a lot better if we were able to do work with us and to promote the movie was a natural," Prichard said. "Here you got your commentary duo with Jim Ross and Jerry Lawler who are in the movie and in a vital role in the movie, but yet you don't want to take them and their real life role now where millions of people are watching them every week and promote your movie, ok fine, f**k you, next."

Despite the lack of success for the film, Carrey received critical acclaim for his leading performance. He even won the Golden Globe for the second year in a row.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit Something To Wrestle with Bruce Prichard with an h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.

Source: Something To Wrestle with Bruce Prichard

Peter Bahi contributed to this article.