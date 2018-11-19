Wrestling Inc.

Charlotte Taunts Ronda Rousey, Lars Sullivan "Coming Soon" Promo, WWE NXT Stars Scanned (Videos)

By Marc Middleton | November 19, 2018

- Above and below are the first 2 episodes of the "3D-Scanning Superstars" from the WWE Performance Center YouTube channel. The videos show WWE NXT Superstars getting scanned for their Mattel action figures. They feature NXT North American Champion Ricochet, The War Raiders, Kairi Sane, Bianca Belair, Heavy Machinery, The Velveteen Dream, Aleister Black, The Street Profits and others.

See Also
Backstage News On The Idea Behind Ronda Rousey Vs. Charlotte At WWE Survivor Series, Possible Plans

- Charlotte Flair added a line about being the "Baddest b---h on the Planet" to her Twitter bio after last night's WWE Survivor Series match with RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey, an obvious shot at the champion.

- As noted, WWE began airing "coming soon" promos for Lars Sullivan's main roster call-up on Sunday during Survivor Series. Below is the full vignette:


Related Articles

Comments

Recent

WWE Survivor Series Results

NXT TakeOver: WarGames Results

Most Popular

Back To Top