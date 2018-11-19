Charlotte Taunts Ronda Rousey, Lars Sullivan "Coming Soon" Promo, WWE NXT Stars Scanned (Videos)

- Above and below are the first 2 episodes of the "3D-Scanning Superstars" from the WWE Performance Center YouTube channel. The videos show WWE NXT Superstars getting scanned for their Mattel action figures. They feature NXT North American Champion Ricochet, The War Raiders, Kairi Sane, Bianca Belair, Heavy Machinery, The Velveteen Dream, Aleister Black, The Street Profits and others.

- Charlotte Flair added a line about being the "Baddest b---h on the Planet" to her Twitter bio after last night's WWE Survivor Series match with RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey, an obvious shot at the champion.

- As noted, WWE began airing "coming soon" promos for Lars Sullivan's main roster call-up on Sunday during Survivor Series. Below is the full vignette: