Chris Jericho And Becky Lynch Trade Shots, Natalya And Cathy Kelley Car Video, WWE Starrcade

- WWE posted this video of Cathy Kelley and Natalya discussing various topics while hitting the roads of Los Angeles in a 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe Ultimate 2.0T FWD. WWE recently signed Hyundai as a new sponsor.

- As noted, a one-hour version of the November 24 WWE Starrcade live event from Cincinnati, Ohio will air on the WWE Network on Sunday, November 25 at 8pm ET. Below is WWE's announcement on the Starrcade special:

WWE Starrcade 2018 Special to stream this Sunday on WWE Network WWE Starrcade is back, and you can catch the action in a special one-hour broadcast, streaming this Sunday at 8 ET/5 PT on WWE Network. After an epic Survivor Series, see what unfolds at this special event where the Raw and SmackDown brands compete at U.S. Bank Arena in Cincinnati, Ohio. WWE Starrcade is FREE for new subscribers. Start your one-month free trial at WWENetwork.com.

- SmackDown Women's Champion Becky Lynch ended up taking a shot at Chris Jericho on Twitter today after Jericho tweeted props to the women's division. You can see the exchange below:

Nope, that was me. — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) November 19, 2018

The suckerpunch drew blood for sure. Little known fact though: I actually got the concussion from trying to listen to your last "album." — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) November 19, 2018