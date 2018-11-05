Chris Jericho Doesn't Accept Wrestle Kingdom 13 Match, Kenny Omega Throwback Photo, EVIL

- Above is EVIL vs. Katusyori Shibata from Wrestling World 2016 in Singapore for the NEVER Openweight Championship. Shibata would retain his title via pinfall after nailing EVIL with a penalty kick.

- Despite NJPW just announcing Chris Jericho will defend his IWGP Intercontinental Title against Tetsuya Naito, Jericho is saying no to the match. On Instagram he wrote, "Hey NJPW, just because you 'announce' a match, doesn't mean I have to accept it. NOT APPROVED." Jericho won the title back in June by defeating Naito and said after last weekend's NJPW Power Struggle that he wouldn't face Naito ever again.

- Curt Hawkins tweeted out a throwback from his WWE developmental Deep South Wrestling days in 2006. Also in the photo: KM (Kevin Matthews), Kenny Omega, Zack Ryder, and Tommy Suede. According to Hawkins, the group was having a "very competitive game of miniature golf." Omega was in Deep South Wrestling from October of 2005 until August of 2016 when he requested his release from the promotion.