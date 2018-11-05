Chris Jericho On Why The Rock Could Become President In 2020

After successful careers in both pro wrestling and film, The Rock could be heading into the world of politics. The 46-year-old Dwayne Johnson told GQ in 2017 that running for United States President is a "real possibility" and he started to give it more thought during the previous year. Later on in the year, The Rock was on The Ellen Show, and once again teased a presidential run.

"I'm seriously considering it, yes," said Johnson when asked by Ellen if he will run for President.

Current IWGP Intercontinental Champion Chris Jericho was recently interviewed by Business Insider to share his thoughts on The Rock possibly becoming the next President of the United States.

"Everything the guy does turns to gold, 'cause he's got the work ethic to make it happen," said Jericho. "Why wouldn't he want to try politics? I think The Rock, if you look at how he's built his career, much like [Arnold] Schwarznegger when he became the Governor of California. When you work to a certain level, how much bigger can you get? How much more can you do?

"We've entered an era now having [Donald] Trump in the office, whether you agree or don't agree, he got in because of his celebrity. That's exactly why. He knew how to play a camera. He knew how to deliver lines. He knew how to be charismatic enough to get people on his side, and that's what politics is. You know, even [Barack] Obama. As long as you have some money behind you and can deliver lines charismatically, I think Rocky has a chance to really get in there and take over if he wants to do it."

Although Jericho feels that Rock has a strong chance to become President, he does feel that winning because of his status can be a bit scary.

"We've seen that a celebrity can basically come in and make it just on their name and charisma alone, which is kinda scary to me," said Jericho. "The Rock is great. He's one of my favorite rivals. One of the best guys I've been in the ring with for chemistry. When he was in the business and the top guy on the microphone, I don't think too many people could touch him, but I could. I'll be the Vice President! I am gonna be the first undisputed "Prime President" of North America. I'm gonna be the Prime Minister of Canada and the President of America at the same time. And it's called the "Prime President." Prime President Jericho. That sounds good."

Jericho is fresh off the heels of his Rock 'n' Wrestling Rager at Sea cruise, followed by successfully retaining the IWGP Intercontinental Championship against EVIL at the NJPW Power Struggle event.

Source: Business Insider