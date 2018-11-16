CM Punk Clip From Horror Movie, Ronda Rousey & Charlotte Flair Practicing, Zack Ryder & Curt Hawkins

- Above is the latest episode of WWE's "Zack & Curt Figure It Out" with Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins visiting The Wrestling Universe Store in Queens, New York City. Ryder spends big on a action figure of WWE Hall of Famer "Hacksaw" Jim Duggan from the ultra-rare Star Toys line from Spain.

- Charlotte Flair and RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey traveled to Los Angeles earlier this week following the WWE TV tapings to begin working out their match for Sunday's Survivor Series pay-per-view, according to F4Wonline.com. This will be the first meeting between Flair and Rousey, originally planned for WrestleMania 35 but pushed up due to the injuries to SmackDown Women's Champion Becky Lynch. Flair vs. Rousey will be non-title.

- As seen below, WGN America has released the first clip of CM Punk in the "Girl on the Third Floor" horror movie. The film is currently in post-production and is expected to hit theaters in 2019 some time.