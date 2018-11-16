CM Punk On What It Would Take To Return To Wrestling, Charlotte & Ronda Rousey, Dean Ambrose

- Above is an extended preview for the new WWE Chronicle episode on Dean Ambrose. The full one-hour special will premiere on the WWE Network after Saturday's WWE NXT "Takeover: War Games II" event goes off the air.

- As noted, CM Punk appeared on the WGN News Primetime special in Chicago earlier this week. @KevKellam tweeted about how Punk joked on a possible WWE return during the appearance.

Host Pat Tomasulo asked Punk what it would take for him to return to pro wrestling. Punk replied: "A time machine."

- Charlotte Flair and RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey had the following Twitter exchange to promote their non-title match at WWE Survivor Series on Sunday:

Finally a poster I don't have to worry about offending anyone with! See ya at @staplescenterla #Nov18 @charlottewwe !! #RondaVsCharlotte #SurviorSeries