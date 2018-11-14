CM Punk And NWA Owner On TV Tonight, Why WWE Hall Of Famers Were Backstage At SmackDown, SD! Top 10

- Above are the top 10 moments from last night's Survivor Series go-home edition of WWE SmackDown from St. Louis.

- As noted, WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair was backstage for last night's SmackDown in St. Louis. The Nature Boy was there to film a future Table For 3 episode for the WWE Network, according to PWInsider. Flair was joined by WWE Hall of Famers Harley Race and Bob Orton for the filming.

- CM Punk will join NWA owner Billy Corgan and other Chicago celebrities on WGN tonight between 7pm and 9pm for a WGN Primetime Special. Punk tweeted the following on the appearance, calling it like "Battle of the Network Stars" but local: