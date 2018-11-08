CM Punk Signs Deal With New MMA Promotion As A Commentator

Two straight embarrassing defeats haven't deterred CM Punk's alliance with MMA as he has joined Cage Fury Fighting Championships… as a commentator.

The promotion announced that Punk will debut in his commentator role at CFFC 71 which takes place on Dec. 14 in Atlantic City. That is also the headquarters of CFFC which was founded in 2006 and has launched the careers of several UFC fighters including Paul Fielder, George Sullivan and Jimmie Rivera.

CFFC recently landed its first streaming deal with UFC Fight Pass and Punk's commentating debut will also be the promotion's first event to be streamed.

"I can't wait for this opportunity to call the CFFC fights on UFC Fight Pass," Punk said. "CFFC has a long history of putting on exciting fights featuring some of the sport's up-and-coming athletes. This card is going to be a lot of fun, and I'm really excited to have the chance to be a part of it."

Punk doesn't have any commentating experience but he does have experience as a TV host. He was a co-host on the US version of Ultimate Beastmaster this past year which aired on Netflix.

As for Punk returning to the Octagon as a competitor, nothing is in the works even though he is still under contract with UFC. Dana White said Punk should "call it a wrap" after losing to Mike Jackson at UFC 225 and Punk hasn't stated if he plans on competing again.

Getting his foot in the door with CFFC could be one way for Punk to give MMA another shot, but for now the promotion is just happy to have his name attached.

"CM Punk's knowledge and passion for MMA is incredible, and his charisma and personality make him a perfect fit for this role," CFFC president Rob Haydak said. "By pairing him with [play-by-play broadcaster] Mike Gill, a true sports broadcasting veteran who has been around the fight game his whole career in Atlantic City, we have a great combination for our first show on UFC Fight Pass."