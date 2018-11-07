Chris Jericho Reveals Booker T's Response When CM Punk Referred To Himself As WWE Locker Room Leader

The Chris Jericho Cruise wasn't just about wrestling and musical performances, there was also a story time session involving Jericho and his friends. Jericho was joined by Cody Rhodes, Kenny Omega, The Young Bucks, Marty Scurll and Adam Page during a cruise recording of his Talk is Jericho podcast in front of a live audience.

At one point the discussion shifted to locker room leaders and Jericho told a story about CM Punk asserting himself as WWE's locker room leader.

"Cody, do you remember this weird locker room meeting in WWE once where CM Punk said that [he was the locker room leader]? Do you remember that?" asked Jericho.

"I tried not to name names," responded Cody.

"I'll say it because it's my cruise," replied Jericho. "[Punk] said, 'As the locker room leader...'

"You don't lead me!" Jericho responded to a chorus of applause.

Cody noted that while some people looked at Punk as the locker room leader, WWE Hall of Famer Booker T took exception it.

"It worked on a certain demo of the locker room," said Cody. "But there was one meeting where Booker T was in the room and Punk hit the 'As the locker room leader, I'm telling all of you guys to pick up your trash' and Booker literally threw his trash on the floor.

"He's not telling me to pick up my trash," Cody said while impersonating Booker T. "They had this whole interaction."

Cody went on to name Kane as the only "actual" locker room leader.

"Glen (Kane) is the only actual locker room leader," Cody explained. "Absolutely, he's the Mayor now!"

"He is somebody that you would listen to because he's 6'9" 350 lbs of muscle," Jericho stated. Jericho added that if Kane told him to pick up the trash he would do it, but wouldn't if Punk told him to do the same.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit Talk is Jericho with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.

Source: Talk is Jericho