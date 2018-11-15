CM Punk Plays Grand Prize Game (Video), Interesting Hideo Itami Tweet, Randy Savage, Tegan Nox

- As noted, CM Punk appeared with other Chicago celebrities for a WGN Primetime special last night. Above is video of Punk paying Bozo's Grand Prize Game.

- WWE Mae Young Classic competitor Tegan Nox turns 24 years old today. Also, today would have been the 66th birthday of WWE Hall of Famer "Macho Man" Randy Savage.

- Hideo Itami took to Twitter during last night's WWE 205 Live episode to let everyone know he's still around. Itami hasn't had much TV time this year and hasn't been seen since losing the Falls Count Anywhere match to Mustafa Ali last month. Below is the tweet from last night: