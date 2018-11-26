Cody Rhodes And Joey Ryan Have Thumb War For IWGP US Championship (Video)

Although they are both sidelined with injuries, Cody Rhodes and Joey Ryan still committed to their appearances at this past weekend's World Series Wrestling events in Australia.

Scheduled to compete in a series of matches against one another, both wrestlers fulfilled their meet and greet requests while also "competing" for the IWGP United States Championship. At first it was a staring contest in which Cody won. The two decided to spice things up by having a thumb war.

In the below video, the two were in a fairly even battle before Ryan tried to distract Cody twice. The latter managed to hang on in order to win the "match" and retain the title once again.

My third and final attempt to win the IWGP US Title vs. @CodyRhodes during this @WSWWrestlingAUS tour. This time it was a thumb war in Sydney. pic.twitter.com/LWnQ1hwAq8 — Joey Ryan (@JoeyRyanOnline) November 26, 2018

Cody is currently rehabbing a large meniscus tear in his knee, while Ryan is dealing with a torn left pectoral muscle. While the latter is set to undergo surgery soon, Cody is planning to have his sometime in January. Before then, he is scheduled to face Jay Lethal for the Ring of Honor World Title on December 14 at Final Battle and an unknown opponent at New Japan's Wrestle Kingdom 13 on January 4.

