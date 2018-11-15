Cody Rhodes Says Final Battle Will Be His Last ROH Match, Threatens To Take ROH Title With Him

Cody Rhodes took to Twitter today and revealed his big plans for the Ring of Honor World Title.

Regarding his match with ROH World Champion Jay Lethal at Final Battle on Friday, December 14 in New York City, Rhodes said he plans on leaving the company with the title and taking it into free agency.

Cody wrote, "Jay was the first match I had in ROH two years ago. He will be my last. And I will take the World Championship into free agency."

See Also Cody Rhodes Knee Injury Update

You can see his tweet and the poster for the match below: