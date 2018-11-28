Cody Rhodes Asks About Free Agents, MLW Updates, PowerSlam TV, Samoa Joe Vs. Kevin Nash TNA Match

- Impact Wrestling uploaded the full Kevin Nash vs. Samoa Joe match at TNA Sacrifice in 2009, which you can watch in the video above. Joe defeated Nash via submission with the coquina clutch. Joe proceeded to attack Nash after the match.

- MLW announced that Tommy Dreamer and Brian Pillman Jr. will settle their rivalry in a Singapore Cane match at MLW: Zero Hour show in Miami in December. This feud has been going on for a while now, all based on respect. Pillman believes it is time for the new blood to take over. He recently stated on Wrestling Inc.'s podcast the WINCLY that taking out the old guard like Tommy Dreamer is just the start.

"You know, he's on his way out, it is my time now and his time is up," Pillman stated. "It is unfortunate that these people will continue to milk the business for all the fame that they have built over the years. I think it's time to let some new talent in and let the old philosophy die, along with those old ways."

MLW also a reconfigured World Middleweight Ladder Match for Zero Hour. If medically cleared day of show, MJF will defend the World Middleweight Championship in a 5-way ladder match against Kotto Brazil, Jason Cade and the debuting Dezmond Xavier and Andrew Everett. If MJF is not cleared day of show, the belt will be declared vacant and decided that night in a ladder match featuring the 4 challengers.

MLW's Zero Hour will be live on December 14 at the Miami Scottish Rite Temple in Miami, Florida. This event and the MLW Never Say Never show the night before on December 13 will be taped for FUSION TV. Tickets are available at MLWTickets.com.

- Cody Rhodes posted the tweet below, playing off of reports of himself and The Young Bucks being involved with a new promotion. Cody tweeted, "Curious. Who are some of the hottest male/female independent acts not signed anywhere?":