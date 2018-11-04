D-Von Dudley's Sons Talk WWE Tryout, Being Hesitant To Use The 3D As Their Finisher

D-Von Dudley's sons, Terrence and Terrell, spoke with Chris Van Vliet to talk about their WWE tryout from earlier this year, using the 3D as their finisher, if they'll be in WWE and more. Here are some of the highlights:

Their WWE tryout back in June:

Terrence: "It went phenomenal. I think it went great. We got a lot of feedback from all the trainers, and yeah, it went great. The feedback was they think we'll do very well in a future position. They would just like us to have a fanbase first. So they're suggesting maybe starting out with Japan, the UK, stuff like that before we start out in NXT."

Terrell: "We got a lot of advice from Scotty 2 Hotty as far promos, Mark Henry as far as character, how to feed off each other. Mark Henry, Scotty 2 Hotty, Matt Bloom, the head trainer over at NXT, so many guys gave us advice."

When they think they'll be in WWE:

Terrell: "Only time will tell, right now we're focused on conquering every promotion we step in. Our main goal, though, is going overseas to Japan, to Europe ... we want to touch base pretty much all over the world first, conquer that. That's kind of what Bubba and D-Von advised us to do, because that's what they did. We kind of want to earn our stripes first before we fully get our foot into NXT."

Using the 3D as their finisher:

Terrell: "At first we didn't want to do the 3D because we didn't want to copy everything, but then Bubba pulled us aside and said, 'Why not use the most devastating finish for tag team wrestling of all-time?' He said, 'What other tag team finish utilizes both people like that?' So I agreed, then we talked about it and we tried to come up with some weird finish where it was like a double Alabama Slam. It just didn't really work. So we tried the 3D; we did our first 3D in Tampa for our first show, and we got a big pop. We were like -- 'Alright, we're going with the 3D.'"

Doing the "What's Up" diving headbutt:

Terrence: "Our dad wanted us to do the 'What's Up,' but we felt like that was completely ripping him off. But when we do that, everybody pops. Who doesn't pop when you put your head in somebody's crotch? I mean, we get a pop every time with that! We're trying to maybe just do the 3D for now and come up with some more stuff on our own."

You can check out Terrence and Terrell's full comments in the video above.