Daniel Bryan - WWE Overseas Tour Update

Daniel Bryan was originally scheduled to face AJ Styles at WWE Crown Jewel for the WWE Championship, but rumors started making the rounds last week that Bryan had informed the WWE management that he wouldn't go to Saudi Arabia. Once the company confirmed that the event would go on as planned, changes were made to the card, and Samoa Joe replaced Bryan in the WWE Championship match. Joe would lose to Styles in their Crown Jewel match-up.

WWE is currently on an overseas tour in Europe where live events will take place in Scotland, Spain, England, Italy, and Germany. Daniel Bryan has flown to Europe and will join WWE for the rest of their events on the tour, according to PWInsider.

As noted, in the most recent edition of The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer provided more information about the reasons behind Bryan's refusal to go to Saudi Arabia. Meltzer stated that Daniel knew very little about Saudi Arabia until he performed at the WWE Greatest Royal Rumble pay-per-view earlier this year, and revealed that Bryan believed he couldn't go back under those circumstances.

Meltzer further noted that Bryan's decision had little to do with women not being allowed to compete at WWE Crown Jewel, but that the Superstar had learnt about Saudi Arabia's treatment of homosexuals, and about Saudi Arabia not allowing Sami Zayn, who is of Syrian descent, to perform on the show, which he felt was racist.

According to The Observer, Bryan wanted The Miz to win the number one contender's match at last month's WWE Super Show-Down, although Meltzer was unsure if it was because Bryan knew the WWE Championship match would take place in Saudi Arabia, or if Bryan felt it wasn't the right time for him to pick up a conclusive win during their feud.

