David Arquette Gets Bloodied Attempting To Shoot On Hardcore Wrestler Last Night (Video)

Last night, David Arquette took on well-seasoned hardcore wrestler and GCW World Champion, Nick Gage, at GCW presents Joey Janela's L.A. Confidential in Los Angeles, California.

The ending of the match got a bit awkward after Arquette took a light bulb shot to the neck, causing him to immediately hold the side of his neck. He got up, looked to say something to Gage, then Arquette tried to force two pins, and Gage kicked out of both. Arquete would leave the ring for a moment, almost looking to go to the backstage area to get the cut checked out.

He would venture back into the ring and drop down to the mat, looking for Gage to just pin him. Gage would instead kick him, grab another set of light tubes and swing, but Arquette got up and kind of blocked the attempt. Clearly frustrated, Arquette then grabbed a chair, swung hard at Gage, and looked to actually shoot on his opponent, but that ended with Gage judo throwing Arquette to the mat and pinning him. Still holding the side of his neck, Arquette immediately got up and headed to the back.

Below is video of what went down, please note it's not safe for work for both its graphic nature and language.

#JJLAC pic.twitter.com/MdHJE2KqM0 — GIF Skull (@GIFSkull) November 17, 2018

After the match, Arquette tweeted out, "turns out death matches aren't my thing."

Mia Yim (who has quite the resume facing both male and female wrestlers on the indie circuit) said even she was scared to wrestle Gage and gave props to Arquette for going out there with him.

Earlier this week, TMZ Sports caught up with Arquette to discuss his return to the wrestling ring at 47 years old and was asked if heading to WWE was the main goal in coming back. He responded by saying it's just about earning respect in the wrestling community.

"No, WWE is not the goal," Arquette confirmed. "I mean, I love WWE and I would love to do anything with them, ever. No, my main goal is getting some respect. That really is what it's about."