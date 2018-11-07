Dolph Ziggler Takes Big Shot At RAW Star, John Cena Note, WWE Star Loses Three Times After Returning

- The Brightly Storytime YoutTube Channel, which is the video arm of ReadBrightly.com, a site owned by Penguin Random House, released the video above this morning of John Cena doing a full reading of his book Elbow Grease (complete with funny voices). The book came out a few weeks ago and is currently #3 on the NY Times bestseller list for Children's Picture Books.

- As noted, Curt Hawkins had been out of action since August with a hernia. He returned to action at last night's RAW live event in Leeds, England and lost to Zack Ryder. He then issued an open challenge which was accepted by No Way Jose, who also defeated Hawkins. Hawkins issued yet another open challenge, which resulted in a loss to Elias, his third of the night.

- Tyler Breeze appeared to be taking a shot at Hulk Hogan's tweet from earlier this week, that turned into a Twitter fight with Dolph Ziggler. As noted, following Hogan's appearance at Crown Jewel last Friday, Hogan took a shot at the size of the current WWE stars writing:

Ok, today is a new day. After seeing myself on Crown Jewel I have decided to get serious and get under 300lbs. I looked huge, swole, jacked and my arms are still bigger than most wrestlers legs. I don't want to look like I can beat up the whole @WWE roster anymore. Only Love HH — Hulk Hogan (@HulkHogan) November 5, 2018

Shortly after Hogan's tweet, Breeze wrote:

I was gonna tweet a reply... but honestly no interest in him so I'll say this... our roster is talented as hell.. thanks for giving back... brother ?? — Prince Pretty (@MmmGorgeous) November 6, 2018

When someone noted that Breeze was ripping on Hogan, he deflected the heat to Ziggler, which resulted in the exchange below:

Nah I was talking about @HEELZiggler .... my actual brother https://t.co/0xP3TgOxPT — Prince Pretty (@MmmGorgeous) November 6, 2018

I'll just keep KICKin' the glass ceiling, even when I'm not supposed to...

while you play video games on the bench. have fun KICKin' it in the dark, "brother" — Dolph Ziggler (@HEELZiggler) November 6, 2018