Dolph Ziggler Takes Big Shot At RAW Star, John Cena Note, WWE Star Loses Three Times After Returning

By Raj Giri | November 07, 2018

- The Brightly Storytime YoutTube Channel, which is the video arm of ReadBrightly.com, a site owned by Penguin Random House, released the video above this morning of John Cena doing a full reading of his book Elbow Grease (complete with funny voices). The book came out a few weeks ago and is currently #3 on the NY Times bestseller list for Children's Picture Books.

- As noted, Curt Hawkins had been out of action since August with a hernia. He returned to action at last night's RAW live event in Leeds, England and lost to Zack Ryder. He then issued an open challenge which was accepted by No Way Jose, who also defeated Hawkins. Hawkins issued yet another open challenge, which resulted in a loss to Elias, his third of the night.

- Tyler Breeze appeared to be taking a shot at Hulk Hogan's tweet from earlier this week, that turned into a Twitter fight with Dolph Ziggler. As noted, following Hogan's appearance at Crown Jewel last Friday, Hogan took a shot at the size of the current WWE stars writing:


Shortly after Hogan's tweet, Breeze wrote:


When someone noted that Breeze was ripping on Hogan, he deflected the heat to Ziggler, which resulted in the exchange below:





