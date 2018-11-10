Drew McIntyre On Which NXT Superstars Are Ready For The Main WWE Roster, Talks His NXT Run

Drew McIntyre has had quite the journey to reach his current position as an ally to Dolph Ziggler. McIntyre got his wrestling start in his native United Kingdom before joining WWE developmental as a 22-year-old. He was thought of by many as a future world champion but fizzled out in WWE after a couple of years and returned to the UK.

He then made his way back to the States and eventually rejoined WWE through NXT. There he competed against many of the Superstars who are still on the brand today. Thus, McIntyre is in the unique position to discuss which NXT Superstars could be the next ones to excel once they reach the main roster just like he did.

"When I came to NXT, I knew it was the right move because NXT was in a position like it always is," McIntyre said to Planeta Wrestling. "It's up here [raises hand]. Then Raw and SmackDown get some of the talent. Talent move over and then it restarts again, and it was during a restart phase that I came in.

"We started building up the roster. We started building up the towns, the towns were down. We started getting more people in the shows and watched it go up and up and up. Then we got more talent in. People started finding themselves like the Velveteen Dream, and now, from top to bottom the roster is stacked."

As for the next NXT Superstars to look out for, McIntyre had a tough time picking just one who could be a star on Raw or SmackDown.

"[NXT] is a really good place right now so it's hard to choose, there's so many talented people," stated McIntyre. "Everyone talks about Velveteen Dream, that's an obvious one. Ricochet is an obvious one. It's just everybody."

Velveteen Dream are two of the brightest stars, not only in NXT, but in the world. It seems as it's just a matter of time until they get the call-up and are competing alongside or against McIntyre.

