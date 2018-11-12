Edge & Christian - WWE Ride Along Video, WWE Superstars Set For ICW Event, WrestleMania 35 Pre-sale

- Above is a preview for tonight's WWE Ride Along episode with Christian and WWE Hall of Famer Edge. As noted, the season finale will feature The Riott Squad riding in the other car.

- The Insane Championship Wrestling promotion has announced Noam Dar for their ICW Fear & Loathing XI event on December 2 in Glasgow, Scotland. Dar will team with Wolfgang and BT Gunn to face WWE UK Champion Pete Dunne, Trent Seven and Tyler Bate.

See Also WWE Star Killian Dain Makes ICW Return

- As seen below, WWE has announced "TWEETS" as another WrestleMania 35 Ticketmaster pre-sale code. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Wednesday.