Edge & Christian - WWE Ride Along Video, WWE Superstars Set For ICW Event, WrestleMania 35 Pre-sale

- Above is a preview for tonight's WWE Ride Along episode with Christian and WWE Hall of Famer Edge. As noted, the season finale will feature The Riott Squad riding in the other car.
- The Insane Championship Wrestling promotion has announced Noam Dar for their ICW Fear & Loathing XI event on December 2 in Glasgow, Scotland. Dar will team with Wolfgang and BT Gunn to face WWE UK Champion Pete Dunne, Trent Seven and Tyler Bate.
- As seen below, WWE has announced "TWEETS" as another WrestleMania 35 Ticketmaster pre-sale code. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Wednesday.
#WrestleMania ticket pre-sale starts this Wednesday! Don't miss your chance to get tickets to the biggest show of the year! https://t.co/1B12uF7mLY pic.twitter.com/6i8Dd8FP6t— WWE (@WWE) November 12, 2018