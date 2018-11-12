WWE Star Killian Dain Makes ICW Return

As a member of the Sanity stable, Killian Dain made his return to WWE programming on last week's episode of SmackDown Live. Dain, who wrestled in the independent scene as "Big Damo", also returned to Insane Championship Wrestling for their "Fight Club" event this past Sunday.

Before the event, ICW owner Mark Dallas stated he asked WWE for "a BIG favour" in order to find the right opponent for Mikey Whiplash. WWE was touring Europe over the weekend, making the appearance by Dain possible.

Dain wrestled for ICW and a variety of European promotions before heading to WWE. He became their world champion in 2016, defeating Chris Renfrew in Glasgow, Scotland. He is just the latest WWE star to make an appearance, joining Finn Balor and Noam Dar.

Speaking of Dar, it was announced that he will be competing on ICW's December 2nd Hydro card. He will team up with Wolfgang and BT Gunn to face British Strong Style.