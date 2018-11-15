Exclusive: Silas Young Reveals His ROH Contract Is Up At The End Of 2018, Discusses His Future

Silas Young has been a full-time member of ROH for over six years now and has experienced his most success as of late. His only two ROH title reigns have come in the last year as he won the TV title at Final Battle 2017, lost it to Kenny King and then regained it at Supercard of Honor XII.

But wrestling is a business and, like lots of other ROH talent, Young may look for greener pastures in the near future. The Young Bucks are also in a similar situation and Young talked about them possibly leaving ROH when he joined our WINCLY podcast.

"Yeah, there's a lot of [ROH] guys whose contracts are up at the end of the year," Young said to Nick Hausman. "But it's great to be able to work with The Young Bucks regardless of what happens. There's nothing set in stone. There's nothing that I heard or anything like that. But wrestling's one of those funny things where you never know what happens – a lot of decisions are made during the 11th hour.

"I can't really comment on what's going to be happening. Regardless, ROH sees something in Silas Young and I'm not going to disappoint."

Along with The Bucks, Cody and others, Young's future with ROH is also a bit cloudy. He revealed his current contract situation and if he would ever entertain a WWE offer.

"You can never say never in wrestling. WWE's had a thing in the past couple of years where they've been signing a lot of talent up," stated Young. "My contract's up at the end of the year. I'm not opposed to talking to either side. When it comes down to it, it's a business at the end of the day. You've gotta go with what's best for you and your family.

"I love ROH. I feel like there's things there that I'd like to accomplish still. Saying that, nothing's set in stone."

Young will turn 40 next year and knows this may be his last chance to sign with WWE. He admits that he's keeping his options open as anyone in his position should be doing.



"I think everybody does," Young said. "It's the pro wrestling business – it's not like any other business. You can't work until your 60, 70 years old. You only have so long of a shelf life. You have to make hay while the sun shines," Young stated.

While the future of Young is still up in the air, for now he eats, sleeps and breathes ROH. You can catch him at ROH's Final Battle pay-per-view on Dec. 14 and more information on upcoming shows can be found here.