Finn Balor Kicks Soccer Ball At Alexa Bliss, Top 5 WWE Mystery Attackers, Miz Vs. Sami Zayn

- WWE has uploaded the full Intercontinental Title Match from the 2016 Survivor Series featuring The Miz vs Sami Zayn. Miz retained via a roll-up after Maryse rang the bell while Zayn locked in a figure four leg lock, causing the distraction.

- WWE has listed the top 5 mystery attackers on its Instagram page. #5 is Natalya attacking Nikki Bella and putting herself in the Survivor Series (2016) match. #4 is Johnny Gargano attacking Aleister Black in the NXT parking lot. At #3 is Mickie James interfering in a cage match between Becky Lynch and Alexa Bliss to help Bliss retain the SmackDown Women's Title. #2 is the break-up between DX when Triple H beat up Shawn Michaels in the parking lot, and at #1 is Rikishi running over "Stone Cold" Steve Austin for The Rock.

- WWE is wrapping up its European tour tomorrow in Glascow, Scotland to then head to Kansas City, Missouri for Raw on Monday night. Before they left Rome, Finn Balor and Alexa Bliss stopped by the AS Roma practice grounds to shoot some penalty kicks.

