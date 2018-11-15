Former WCW Star At WWE Event (Photo), WWE NXT TV Tapings Tonight, Braun Strowman Live Event Video

- WWE posted this video of Braun Strowman making his entrance at the recent live event in Frankfurt, Germany. That show saw Strowman win a 2-on-1 Handicap Match over Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre.

- Remember to join us tonight at around 10:30pm ET for live spoilers from the WWE NXT TV tapings from the SJSU Event Center in San Jose, California. These tapings will obviously air after Saturday's "Takeover: War Games II" event in Los Angeles. It's believed that Matt Riddle vs. Kassius Ohno will be taped tonight.

- Former WCW TV Champion Alex Wright was backstage for the recent WWE live event in Cologne, Germany. Here is Das Wunderkind with Curt Hawkins and Zack Ryder at the event: